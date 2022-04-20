Everstage raises USD 13 mn led by Elevation Capital

Everstage on Wednesday said it has raised USD 13 million (nearly Rs 99.4 crore) in a funding round led by Elevation Capital.

The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investor 3one4 Capital.

Everstage -- a SaaS (Software as a Service) company that provides modern sales commission management platform -- was founded by Siva Rajamani and Vivek Suriyamoorthy.

The funds raised will be used for expanding sales, solutions and engineering teams as the business scales to serve global customer base, the company said in a statement.

Siva Rajamani, Co-founder and CEO of Everstage, said that USD 13 million funding was led by Elevation Capital, and that the round also saw participation from 3one4 Capital.

''We started Everstage because we identified several pain points with the existing legacy sales commission vendors in the market,'' Rajamani said.

The market need was clear that customers wanted an 'easy to set up' and use product that was high on ongoing configurability, Rajamani noted.

In six months from the previous round, Everstage has grown ''5x in revenue and 6x in customer base'', the company said adding that Everstage now has customers across four continents and counts companies like Chargebee, Postman, Nitro, Hackerrank, Clevertap as customers.

