Sri Lanka says India to provide additional $500 mln for fuel
India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments. "Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris said.
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:43 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments.
"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka
- G. L. Peiris
- Bangladesh
- Sri Lanka's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian musicians, Ricky Kej & Falguni Shah win awards at the 64th Grammys
Encouraged by India's effort to diversify its military or defense articles: Pentagon
Indian imports of Russian energy represent only 1-2% of its total energy imports: WH
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win