Sri Lanka says India to provide additional $500 mln for fuel

India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments. "Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris said.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:43 IST
G. L. Peiris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments.

"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."

