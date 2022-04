Man, woman found dead inside car in J-K's Udhampur

The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 20s, were found inside a car on Dhar road in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Rahul Klotra (28) of Gora Slathia and Vimla Devi (26) of Ramgarh, who were married separately, were found inside the car in an unconscious state near Darsoo village, 20 kms from Udhampur, late Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said some people got suspicious and informed police about the car which was parked on the road for several hours.

Police broke the window panes and shifted the duo to hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead, the officials said, adding preliminary investigations suggested that the two were having an affair and apparently died by suicide.

They said the autopsy of both was conducted at district hospital Udhampur on Wednesday and the bodies were handed over to their families after completion of all legal formalities.

