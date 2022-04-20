Left Menu

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured in head-on collision between two trucks

Three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Rajasthans Alwar district on Wednesday, police said.The accident occurred on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai highway when a truck coming from New Delhi collided with the other vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai highway when a truck coming from New Delhi collided with the other vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said. Three people travelling in one of the trucks were killed on the spot, they said. Villagers informed the police about the accident following which the injured were rushed to a hospital in Lakshmangarh, they said. The deceased have been identified as Aavesh Khan, Rashid Mohammad and Ashraf, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said directions have been given to stop entry of vehicles on the under construction highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

