Maha: Over Rs 1.5 crore collected in fines for illegal mining in Raigad in 2021-22

The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad has collected over Rs 1.5 crore in fines from unauthorised mining places in the district in the financial year 2021-22, an official said on Wednesday.

The district mining department has collected Rs 1.53 crore from 192 such establishments for unauthorised mining and illegal transport of mining goods, district mining officer R R Meshram said.

As per the district collector's directive, a squad was appointed to crackdown on places where illegal mining was being carried out, he said.

The department had set a target of collecting over Rs 202 crore in royalty from authorised mining establishments in the financial year 2021-22 and has managed to collect around Rs 160 crore till March 31, the official added.

