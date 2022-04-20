Reliance Industries shares continue to rally; further jump 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited continued to rally on Wednesday and further jumped 3 per cent, helping the BSE benchmark record sharp gains.

The index heavyweight climbed 3.03 per cent to settle at Rs 2,718.40 on BSE. During the day, it rallied 3.60 per cent to Rs 2,733.65.

On NSE, it gained 2.90 per cent to close at Rs 2,717.50.

In value terms, Reliance Industries accounted for almost half of the benchmark's gains.

Halting its five-session slide, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent to finish at 57,037.50.

The stock of Reliance Industries on Tuesday finished 3.70 per cent higher at Rs 2,638.45 on BSE. The company's market valuation has jumped to Rs 18,38,978.03 crore, following the rally in share price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)