Maha cabinet approves proposal to classify alcohol from mahua flowers, cashew as foreign liquor

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to classify alcohol produced from mahua flowers and cashew fruit as ''foreign liquor''.

The cabinet also granted approval to a policy regarding alcohol production from fruits and flowers and stated that such beverages will be classified as local drink, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The decision is aimed at generating employment and increasing the state government's revenue, it was stated.

As per the statement, the cabinet decided to give licenses for alcohol-based production from local flowers and fruits and has stated that excise duty concessions will be given to such enterprises.

Moreover, the cabinet has decided to create two categories of outlets - super premium and elite - for sale of sealed high-quality foreign liquor.

The purchase will be self-service and there will be walk-in area of 600 sq meter for super premium and 601 sq meter for elite outlet, it was stated.

In another decision, the state cabinet has stated that 5 per cent funds from the district planning scheme will be earmarked for school education and sports.

The cabinet also agreed to allot 40,400 sq meter area in Navi Mumbai to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthan to construct a temple of Lord Venkateshwara.

The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to underground metro line from Swargate to Katraj. The project will be completed by April 2027 at the cost of Rs 3,668 crore, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)