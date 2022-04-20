Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:58 IST
Gadkari meets Brazilian delegation
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday met with a Brazilian delegation to discuss ways for greater cooperation on the use of ethanol and cut carbon emissions.

The visiting delegation was led by Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque.

According to a tweet by Gadkari's office, the minister interacted with the delegation comprising of Brazilian industry representatives from sugar, ethanol and automobile industries along with the representatives from the Indian automobile industry.

The road transport and highways minister emphasised on greater cooperation between India and Brazil on usage of ethanol and reducing carbon emissions across various sectors to strengthen both the economies, the tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

