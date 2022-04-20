1.06 cr domestic passengers travelled by air in March; around 38 pc more than Feb: DGCA

Around 1.06 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in March, approximately 38 per cent more than 76.96 lakh flyers in February, Indian aviation regulator DGCA stated on Wednesday.

The passenger load factors, which means occupancy rates, were above 80 per cent for all Indian private carriers in March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.

The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 86.9 per cent, 81 per cent, 86.1 per cent, 81.4 per cent, 85 per cent and 81.3 per cent, respectively, in March 2022, it mentioned.

The Centre-run regional carrier Alliance Air recorded a load factor of 74 per cent in March this year, it noted.

The aviation sector was significantly impacted in the last two years due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 per cent share of the domestic market, the DGCA said.

Go First was in the number two position as it carried 10.44 lakh passengers in March, it mentioned.

SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 8.9 lakh, 6.98 lakh and 1.45 lakh passengers, respectively, in March, the data showed.

The DGCA data showed that in March, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Go First and Vistara were at the second and third positions at these four airports in March with 93 per cent and 91.9 per cent on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said. In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, ''The DGCA report is a testament to the IndiGo team's dedication to being true to its promise of on-time performance.'' ''IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 per cent in March 2022. With the resumption of international operations, we will continue to provide affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience to our customers onboard our lean clean flying machines,'' the spokesperson added.

India resumed regular international passenger flight operations on March 27 after a two-year-long coronavirus-induced hiatus.

