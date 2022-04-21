Left Menu

China to roll out targeted measures to boost consumption, says commerce ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:05 IST
Gao Feng Image Credit: Flickr
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it will roll out targeted measures to boost consumption based on the situation of local epidemic prevention.

Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman, told a regular news conference that he expected China's consumption to continue to recover.

