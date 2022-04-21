China to roll out targeted measures to boost consumption, says commerce ministry
21-04-2022
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it will roll out targeted measures to boost consumption based on the situation of local epidemic prevention.
Gao Feng, the ministry's spokesman, told a regular news conference that he expected China's consumption to continue to recover.
