Left Menu

Two killed, 28 injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:01 IST
Two killed, 28 injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K’s Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured when a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, they said, adding the bus was on its way to Bland village.

Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty-eight others sustained injuries, the officials said.

The injured persons were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022