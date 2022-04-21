Two killed, 28 injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K’s Udhampur
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured when a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.
The accident took place near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, they said, adding the bus was on its way to Bland village.
Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty-eight others sustained injuries, the officials said.
The injured persons were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur hospital, they added.
The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Vimla Devi
- Rajjo Devi
- Udhampur
ALSO READ
Ohio State Senate honours Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files
'The Kashmir Files' will do the work of awakening future generation: Nitin Gadkari
Pakistani terrorists using local terrorists to attack and escape: IGP Kashmir
Govt in RS assures return of assets to Kashmiri migrants
'More beautiful than Europe': Indians flock to Kashmir's lakes, boats