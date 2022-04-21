Vedanta Aluminium hires transgender employees at subsidiary BALCO

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has hired seven transgender employees at its subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO).

Four of them have been engaged in forklift operations at cast house and three others in security function at Chhattisgarh-based BALCO, Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.

According to the statement, this is a watershed moment in Vedanta Aluminium's mission to foster a truly diverse workplace, for it puts the company among the handful of manufacturing companies in the country and the world to have LGBTQIA+ employees in core operations.

''Our markets, customers and businesses are diverse and complex. To match that, we believe in recruiting people with diverse points of view, experiences, skills, and education so that their business strategies are correspondingly well-rounded.

''And hence, we are now casting our talent acquisition net wider and looking to attract competent and ambitious LGBTQIA+ people to our workforce, for merit has no gender,'' Vedanta CEO - Aluminium Business - Rahul Sharma said.

