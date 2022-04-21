Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium hires transgender employees at subsidiary BALCO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST
Vedanta Aluminium hires transgender employees at subsidiary BALCO
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has hired seven transgender employees at its subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO).

Four of them have been engaged in forklift operations at cast house and three others in security function at Chhattisgarh-based BALCO, Vedanta Aluminium said in a statement.

According to the statement, this is a watershed moment in Vedanta Aluminium's mission to foster a truly diverse workplace, for it puts the company among the handful of manufacturing companies in the country and the world to have LGBTQIA+ employees in core operations.

''Our markets, customers and businesses are diverse and complex. To match that, we believe in recruiting people with diverse points of view, experiences, skills, and education so that their business strategies are correspondingly well-rounded.

''And hence, we are now casting our talent acquisition net wider and looking to attract competent and ambitious LGBTQIA+ people to our workforce, for merit has no gender,'' Vedanta CEO - Aluminium Business - Rahul Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022