Three killed in road accident in Osmanabad

Three persons, including a staffer of the office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on the Osmanabad-Aurangabad highway near Choralkhali in Kallam tehsil.

According to an official of the Yermala Police Station, the accident took place when a car driver of the ARTO office tried to save a cow which suddenly came on the highway.

He lost control over the vehicle which crashed into another car that was heading from Terkheda to Osmanabad, he said.

Three persons, including ARTO office driver Balasaheb Kale, were killed and nine others injured, the official said. PTI COR RSY RSY

