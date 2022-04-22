PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- THG says it received 'unacceptable' proposals for company https://on.ft.com/3vD5LbE - Deloitte hit with 2 mln stg fine after rule breaches over Mitie https://on.ft.com/3jYAdaU

- UK consumer confidence plunges to near-record low https://on.ft.com/3MscSL7 - Boris Johnson set to offer Narendra Modi increased UK-India defence co-operation https://on.ft.com/38bUUgM

Overview - British e-commerce company THG said it had rejected "numerous" bid approaches that failed to reflect its value as it warned inflationary pressure would result in broadly flat earnings this year, missing market forecasts by 22%.

- Deloitte and audit partner John Charlton have been fined and severely reprimanded over a 2016 audit of Mitie, a British outsourcing company, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) auditing watchdog said on Thursday. - British consumer sentiment tumbled in April to its second-lowest reading since records began nearly 50 years ago, as the worsening cost-of-living crisis hurt households' confidence in the economy and their personal finances.

- Britain is set to offer India know-how to build its own fighter jets and a licence for faster deliveries of defence equipment when the prime ministers of the two countries meet on Friday, as the West tries to wean India away from Russia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

