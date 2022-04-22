Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.11 per cent to Rs 370.15 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded lower by 40 paise or 0.11 per cent to Rs 370.15 per kg in 1,105 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices.

