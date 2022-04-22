Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:11 IST
Zinc futures down on muted demand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Zinc prices on Friday fell by 0.11 per cent to Rs 370.15 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded lower by 40 paise or 0.11 per cent to Rs 370.15 per kg in 1,105 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants, owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market, mainly weighed on zinc prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022