J-K HC Bar Association suspends work in protest against terror attack

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:19 IST
Representative Image
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Friday suspended work in protest against a terrorist attack here.

According to officials, two terrorists – part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) – were killed in a gun battle in Jammu on Friday in which a CISF officer also died.

''The Bar has decided to suspend their work in the high court, subordinate courts, including tribunals and forms, today in protest against the terror incident,'' its general secretary, Surjeet Singh Andotra, said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of officer bearers and members of the fraternity, he said.

The terrorists had entered the Jalalabad locality after lobbing a grenade and firing at a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel around 4.25 am near the Chaddha camp area, killing an assistant sub-inspector and injuring two others.

The association has strongly condemned the incident, he added.

The terrorist attack took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Samba district in Jammu.

