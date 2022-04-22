Left Menu

Bangladesh Minister in Mizoram; proposal for border `haat'

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:52 IST
Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi arrived in Aizawl on Friday on a three day visit to the northeastern state, officials said.

Munshi along with 8 Bangladeshi officials were received by state commerce and industries minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and other officials at the lone Lengpui airport, the officials said.

During his visit, Munshi would have a joint inspection of a few possible sites for a border trade `haat' (market) between Mizoram and Bangladesh along the Indo- Bangladesh border, they said. He would visit the proposed border haat at Silsury village in western Mizoram's Mamit district as well as an integrated check post at Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state on the Indo-Bangladesh border along with Lalthangliana on Saturday, it said. The visiting Bangladeshi minister would also visit Reiek, a mountainous tourist spot in Mamit district, about 29 km from state capital Aizawl on Sunday.

He will also meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga and address a press conference before he finally leaves for Kolkata on Monday, they added. Mizoram shares a 318- km long international border with Bangladesh. At least four border haats are planned to be set up along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border besides the integrated check post at Kawrpuichhuah to facilitate border trade between Mizoam and Bangladesh. In financial year 2021, India exported goods worth $9.7 billion to Bangladesh and imported goods worth over $1.4 billion from that country. PTI COR JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

