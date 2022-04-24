Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen -ministry

Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners who were held in Yemen and transferred them from Houthi-controlled Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman's foreign ministry said.

The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian nationals, a Filipino, an Indonesian, an Ethiopian and a Myanmar national, the ministry added.

