Left Menu

Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:19 IST
Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station here on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, ''A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.'' The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022