Fire breaks out at railway godown in north Delhi

A fire broke out at a railway godown at the Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station here on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, ''A call was received around 4:25 pm about the blaze in the railway godown at Sabzi Mandi near Pratap Nagar metro station. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.'' The fire has been brought under control now, the fire department said, adding its cause is being ascertained.

