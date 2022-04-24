Left Menu

Three killed as autorickshaw hits truck in UP’s Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and as many injured on Sunday when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Bahraich-Gonda highway under the Kotwali police station limits, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told reporters that an autorickshaw collided with a truck parked on the road near Chilwaria, killing three passengers.

The deceased, identified as Chandrika Prasad, Anuj Tiwari and Zafarulla, died on the spot, said the officer, adding they were street hawkers.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Bahraich Medical College, police said.

The officer said police have seized the autorickshaw and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

