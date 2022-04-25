China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.7% to 6,781.49. ** Reuters reported that some Chinese state banks would cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday, a week after regulators encouraged smaller banks to do so, but the news failed to lift sentiment.
- Country:
- China
China stocks fell on Monday, with the CSI300 index set to hit a 23-month low and the Shanghai composite index hovering just above the key 3,000-point level, as China's zero-COVID policy and monetary-easing restraint dents investor sentiment. The CSI300 index fell 2.2% to 3,925.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4% to 3,012.18 points.
Both indexes have erased all gains made since Vice Premier Liu He's pledge on March 16 to support the economy and financial markets. The Hang Seng index dropped 2.6% to 20,103.67 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.7% to 6,781.49.
** Reuters reported that some Chinese state banks would cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday, a week after regulators encouraged smaller banks to do so, but the news failed to lift sentiment. ** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would step up support to the economy and maintain market stability, with a PBOC official saying China should take steps to soften the economic impact of COVID-19 and boost annual economic growth to above 5%.
** Analysts and traders said the key issue was whether China would loosen its zero-COVID policy which is worsening its growth outlook, while a less-than-expected reserve ratio cut and rate reductions also added to their disappointment. ** Most sectors fell, with resource stocks slumping 4.7% to lead the decline, while semiconductors and new energy shares both dropped about 3.8%.
** Banks fell 2.8% as lower deposit rates are expected to hurt their margins, led by a 6.4% decline in China Merchants Bank as its ex-president, Tian Huiyu, is "suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws" and is being investigated. ** As Shanghai still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak amid prolonged strict lockdowns, Beijing kicked off three rounds of COVID-19 testing for all residents of its biggest district, Chaoyang, on Monday after dozens of cases were reported.
** In Hong Kong, tech giants and mainland developers shed nearly 3% each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition
Media mogul Jimmy Lai appeals to UN over Hong Kong cases
Hong Kong confirms it will ease COVID restrictions from April 21
John Lee secures nominations for Hong Kong leadership race
Hong Kong questions costs of COVID rules on mental health, livelihoods