Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 266 to Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 266 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,716 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.79 per cent lower at USD 1,919.10 an ounce in New York.

