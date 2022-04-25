Film Director Rahul Gupta is all set to release his new web series "Made for Each Other" on a big OTT platform

New Delhi [India] April 25 (ANI/TPT): Bollywood is the land of Nod, for which many people are willing to risk everything. And do they find success? Yes, but only if they are as determined as film director Rahul Gupta, the man who gave his soul to the cinema! His mastery of helming a project reflects his nonpareil point of view. Of course, his journey wasn't a cherry blossom of three days. Rahul Gupta faced multiple odds to find his first big project. After getting the spotlight for making viral videos like Gaali, Smoker's Diary, Beti Kyun Bachao, etc. for Laughing Colours and directing the youth's very favourite series "Beer Boys & Vodka Girls," Rahul Gupta is all set to launch a new project. Do you want more about it?

Hold your breath as we disclose that this adept director is ready to release a new web series titled, "Made for Each Other." The series revolves around a couple who stay in a live-in relationship but decide to part ways considering the frailty of their bond over a period of time. However, things change drastically when Lockdown is announced and the couple gets stuck with each other. To find out what happens next and whether or not things went well, you will have to watch the series. Directed by Rahul Gupta, the cast of Made for Each Other includes talented actors like Sambhav Jain, Raghvika Kholi, Pratibha Phogat and many others. The music in the series is given by Ved Sharma (who is also the singer of the super-hit film Malang's title track).

Mohammad Danish, Indian Idol 12 fame and finalist, has sung the title track of the series titled "Haye Corona". Another aced Bollywood music director and singer has sung one of the most beautiful songs of the web series: "Main aur Tum". The series is produced by Pawan Chawla and co-produced by Rahul Gupta. Rahul Gupta's "Made for Each Other" will see a release on a leading OTT platform under the banner of Cinemawala. Rahul Gupta has a range of projects lined up. He will start shooting for the horror web film "Don't Sleep" by next month. Besides that, he also has numerous upcoming music videos to direct. We hope that Rahul Gupta soon announces the release of the series "Made For Each Other" so we can find out the rest of the story.

