US STOCKS-Futures extend selloff after rough week
Their shares fell between 0.5% and 1.0%. Disappointing results from pandemic darling Netflix along with surging bond yields pummeled high-growth stocks last week, bringing year-to-date losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq to 17.9%.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, signaling a fresh round of selloff on Wall Street as fears over China's COVID-19 outbreaks spooked investors already concerned about aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. Concerns around global growth reverberated across world markets, with Chinese shares marking their biggest slump since the pandemic-led selling in February 2020 and European stocks falling to their lowest in over a month on fears of strict restrictions in China.
U.S.-listed Chinese shares like JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc declined between 2.9% and 4.4% in premarket trading. Investors were also on edge at the start of a week that will see megacap companies like Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc publish quarterly results. Their shares fell between 0.5% and 1.0%.
Disappointing results from pandemic darling Netflix along with surging bond yields pummeled high-growth stocks last week, bringing year-to-date losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq to 17.9%. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 10.3% so far this year. Traders are pricing in big moves by the Federal Reserve this year to control inflation after a series of hawkish remarks from policymakers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week gave a "go" sign to a half-point rate hike in May and signaled he would be open to "front-end loading" the U.S. central bank's retreat from super-easy monetary policy.
Money markets expect the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at the central bank's next two meetings. At 07:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 236 points, or 0.7%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 32.5 points, or 0.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 101.5 points, or 0.76%.
Among other stocks, Coca-Cola Co slipped 1.1% even as its results beat quarterly revenue expectations. Twitter Inc gained 2.1% after reports that it kicked off deal negotiations with Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania
Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania
China labels U.S. concerns over COVID regulations 'groundless accusations'
Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal
U.S. says Russian general put in charge of Ukraine to orchestrate brutality