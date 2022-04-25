E-NEXCO INDIA launches E-NEXCO Eye for Road Network Survey

New Delhi [India] April 25 (ANI/TPT): E-NEXCO INDIA Pvt Ltd (ENI), has launched road network survey business utilizing owned specific vehicle, namely E-NEXCO Eye for the Indian markets to measure road surface conditions safely, quickly and accurately. ENI was established in November 2019 as the Indian subsidiary of East Nippon Expressway Company Ltd (NEXCO EAST), which is a Japanese government-owned company engaging in development, management, operation, and maintenance of expressways in eastern part of Japan, and is now operating 4,000km Expressway network and 4million vehicles are using on the network every day.

"In order to provide safe and comfortable driving circumstances on roads for the users of our customers, the most important thing is to keep its pavement condition in a desirable service level. We have launched E-NEXCO Eye, which measures pavement conditions such as cracks, rutting and international roughness index (IRI) with the speed at any speed up to 100km per hour at night. E-NEXCO Eye is an output of the collaboration activities with India and NEXCO EAST," Tetsuo MIYAIRI, President, ENI and Director General of NEXCO EAST. E-NEXCO Eye is the joint product, survey devices of which are made using Japan's state-of-the-art technologies and then assembled in India.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted on 21st April 2022, at the Gadpuri Toll Plaza of Delhi Agra Toll Road operated by Cube Highways, which helped the development and introduction of E-NEXCO Eye. "I first visited Japan five years ago to understand Operations and Maintenance practices of NEXCO East for the expressways. Miyairi and other NEXCO members showed us Japan's expressways around. We were highly impressed by the quality of expressways that maintained by NEXCO. During this visit, NEXCO team also demonstrated a range of technologies that they use for routine pavement investigations, including E-NEXCO Eye. Since then, we wanted to get this machine to India for investigating performance of pavements of roads being maintained by Cube Highways" - Dr Hari Kishan Reddy, CEO, Cube Highways and Transportation Assets Advisors Pvt. Ltd. expressed his views while launching of E-NEXCO Eye.

"I am quite confident that E-NEXCO Eye will make significant changes on road maintenance procedure. I strongly believe, as a result, that E-NEXCO Eye will contribute to upgrade the quality of life, economy, and society in India.", Miyairi, emphasized the goal and dreams of ENI. E-NEXCO Eye Key Features

- IRI (International Roughness Index) - IRI values are calculated by measuring the longitudinal profile of roads using lasers and a gyro. E-NEXCO Eye can measure the profile via three survey lines, i.e. Outer/Between/Inner wheel path simultaneously.

- A longitudinal profile with a 1-mm interval is output from E-NEXCO Eye. The calculated IRI values maintains an accuracy of more than 95 per cent compared with Class-1 equipment. Moreover, it is highly consistent, with an accuracy of more than 95 per cent on repeated runs. - Crack detection

- The color line-sensor cameras can continuously take high-precision color images of pavement surface with a width of 4.5 meters. Maintaining a resolution of 1 pixel per square mm, it can even detect cracks, potholes, and any other defects on the surface even less than 1mm width of cracks can be captured. - The captured images can be output as the results of pavement surface images covering the entire lane. Color can be added to cracks, making them easy to identify. The images are equivalent to those taken with a single-lens reflex high-resolution camera.

- Rutting measurement - E-NEXCO Eye is mounted with 3D scanning cameras that allow it to measure the height of pavement in the transverse direction at 1 mm intervals across a width of 4 meters, permitting not just calculating rutting depth but also identifying road surface contours. Moreover, measurement as fine as a 1mm interval is also possible in the longitudinal direction.

- Safety equipment - E-NEXCO Eye is equipped with a patrolling rotating light, allowing for safe measurement at night. The message signboard can display multiple information for road users.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)