U.S. State Dept backs ammunition sale for Ukraine -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 18:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Monday said it supported the approval of a possible sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion.
The Ukrainian government had asked to buy various rounds of so-called non-standard ammunition, the department said in a statement, referring to ammunition that does not adhere to NATO standards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- The U.S. State Department
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland, Sweden set to join NATO as soon as summer - The Times
NATO plans full-scale military presence at border, says Stoltenberg - The Telegraph
Kremlin says NATO membership for Finland, Sweden won't bring stability to Europe
Cuban envoy to India says Ukraine crisis must be seen in light of NATO expansion
Lithuania wants NATO to expand Baltic battalions into brigades