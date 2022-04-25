First-ever riverine jetty inaugurated in Odisha

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal Monday inaugurated Odisha’s first-ever riverine jetty here which will provide an opportunity to augment trade and commerce in the state, an official said. Sonowal praised Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) Ltd for setting up the jetty which will explore the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport.

The Paradip unit of IFFCO will utilise the jetty for transporting gypsum and fertilizers and it will reduce high logistics costs, time, and the possibility of road accidents, the official said.

The jetty was conceptualised by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), which was also given the responsibility for developing and operating the same.

On February 25, 2021, OSL had inked an MOU with Paradip Port Authority and IFFCO for the development and operation of the jetty. Currently, the jetty can accommodate vessels up to 2,200 Deadweight tonnage (DWT), a measure of how much weight a ship can carry, an official release said. It plans to develop and expand the facilities to accommodate larger vessels, which can directly cater to neighbouring countries, the release said.

“OSL believes that Odisha’s vast river network offers ample opportunities for trade and commerce in the state which would not only help ease congestion on roads but also reduce carbon footprint, making it one of the most eco-friendly ways of transportation,” said Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director, and Chairman OSL Group. PTI COR AAM MM MM

