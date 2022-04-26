Canon launches first premium full-frame zoom lenses for cinema productions

Today, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) launches its first premium full frame zoom lenses for professional cinema productions – the Flex Zoom series. The CN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F / FP and CN-E45-135MM T2.4 L F / FP offer outstanding performance and impressive quality for HDR, 4K and 8K productions. With the introduction of these lenses, Canon enhances its line-up to meet a range of filmmaking needs – providing filmmakers with even more options to choose from, supporting high-end content creation for a variety of uses and shooting scenarios. Both lenses offer constant and fast T2.4 light transmission across the entire zoom range, as well as covering focal lengths most popularly used by filmmakers across a variety of productions.

Cinematic quality with speed across the range

Built with Canon's optical excellence at the core, the Flex Zoom series showcases Canon's commitment to cinematic visual storytelling. Suitable for full frame or Super 35mm cameras, they offer incredible quality in 4K and 8K capture, from the centre to the edges of the frame. What's more, both lenses feature 11 iris blades for natural and cinematic out of focus, and beautiful specular highlights.

Both lenses are Canon's first full frame manual cine-zoom lenses, with an industry-leading constant T2.4 across the entire zoom range. The ideal pairing for a wide range of shooting scenarios, they offer a broad focal range from the wide angle CN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F / FP, to the mid-focal range of the CN-E45-135MM T2.4 L F / FP – covering focal lengths most frequently used in filmmaking and cinema productions.

The two cine-zoom lenses also inherit the same subtle, warm colour tone synonymous with Canon's full range of Cinema lenses – this compatibility makes it easier for filmmakers to use a variety of lenses on a production, without affecting the overall colour balance. On busy sets, this reduces the need for time-extensive post-production grading, ensuring consistency across all footage.

Efficient workflows

The Flex Zoom Series is compliant with industry standard metadata formats thanks to the versatile lens-to-camera mount communication function, including Cooke /i Technology™, and ZEISS eXtended Data™ (on PL mount) and Canon metadata (via EF mount). This allows users to display or record lens information – with the EF communication it allows users to utilise camera functions such as aberration correction and peripheral illumination correction with compatible Cinema EOS cameras. The mount communication also enables Dual Pixel Focus Guide which improves usability and accuracy when manually pulling focus. This is especially useful for critical focusing when shooting 4K productions with a full frame camera.

Versatility and operability

Both the CN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F / FP and CN-E45-135MM T2.4 L F / FP are available with either an EF or PL mount – the mount is interchangeable, via authorized third party companies as well as Canon's service centres[i] – offering widespread compatibility options for filmmakers shooting anything from drama productions, to high-end cinema. The Flex Zoom lenses feature a unified design, consistent front diameter, gear positions and gear rotation angles and rugged durability – this consistency makes both lenses perfect for professional use in a range of shooting environments. Focus, zoom and iris rings feature industry standard gears and 0.8mm pitch to suit third party accessories such as follow focus and motors. Additionally, the lenses feature luminous (glow in the dark) metric and imperial markings for easy operation in low light environments. Built for longevity, the premium design and outstanding optics and components, offer quick and precise operation, with durability for all types of professional filmmaking.

Also announced today is the launch of its latest 4K Broadcast TV lens, the UHD DIGISUPER 122AF, which features an incredible 122x Zoom Ratio - with Canon's advanced Auto Focus technology - allowing the lens to reach an incredible 8.2-1000mm focal length range, alongside a firmware update for the DP-V1830 professional reference monitor, supporting 4K HDR quality management for high-end cinema and broadcast production - available in July 2022.

CN-E20-50MM T2.4 L F / FP and CN-E45-135MM T2.4 L F / FP Key Features:

Designed for full frame sensors

Constant T2.4 and broad focal length coverage

Advanced lens Metadata support for Cooke /i Technology TM, Zeiss eXtended Data TM and EF MountModular Lens Mount System (Supports EF/PL Mounts)11 Iris Blades for beautiful bokehSupports 4K & 8K ProductionsRobust and compact design (approx. 3.3kg)

