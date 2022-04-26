Left Menu

Polish miner found alive in collapse that killed 6 others

Polish rescue workers have reached a miner trapped underground since a tremor shook the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland on Saturday morning, an official at the pit said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:56 IST
Polish miner found alive in collapse that killed 6 others
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish rescue workers have reached a miner trapped underground since a tremor shook the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in southern Poland on Saturday morning, an official at the pit said on Tuesday. Two mines belonging to state-owned JSW have seen fatal accidents over the past week, and Poland's prime minister has said safety standards will be checked.

"Just before 3 p.m. a team from the Central Mine Rescue Station reached one of the victims," Marcin Golebiowski, a director at the mine was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP. "Currently, an attempt is being made to get him out from under the water and transport the injured man to the base, and then to the surface."

Of 52 workers who were in the mine when the tremor happened, 42 managed to escape themselves. Six of those left trapped underground have since been found dead. "We will try locate the other three employees," Golebiowski said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022