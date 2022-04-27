PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- City minister seeks to calm fears over job moves to EU after Brexit https://on.ft.com/3ERCZZ7 - Bank of Ireland chief Francesca McDonagh to quit as pay cap bites https://on.ft.com/3Kj4QCA

- Cabinet split on plan to cut UK food tariffs as grocery bills rise 5.9% https://on.ft.com/37QTUii - Food box provider Gousto plans more automation to cut costs https://on.ft.com/3rVSMky

Overview - Britain's City minister has agreed with estimates that about 7,000 jobs moved from the Square Mile to the EU after Brexit, but added that the financial services sector "has not experienced the haemorrhaging" of roles that many had anticipated.

- Francesca McDonagh has announced her surprise decision to step down as chief executive of Bank of Ireland, the country's biggest lender, in what industry sources say is the latest high-profile casualty of a cap on top executives' pay. - Cabinet tensions have broken out over a plan for Britain to unilaterally cut tariffs on food imports, after the price of groceries in the UK rose 5.9 per cent in the past year.

Gousto plans to open more automated factories to supply its meal boxes in the UK as it moves to keep operating costs lower and offset spiralling food and supplies inflation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

