GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:49 IST
GSK tops quarterly expectations, consumer arm spin off on track

British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its first-quarter profit and sales, ahead of the planned listing of its large consumer healthcare division in July, and stood by its forecasts for 2022.

