FTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps
Glencore climbed 1.8% to lead gains among the miners. However, shares in Diageo were the biggest drag on the index , falling 1.1%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Johnnie Walker whisky maker's stock to "hold" from "buy".
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, driven by gains in miners and strong corporate updates, although a fall in consumer staple stocks and industrial software company Aveva Group capped the rise. The blue-chip index gained 0.1%, with Lloyds Banking Group rising 2.7% to top the index after Britain's largest mortgage lender reported upbeat first-quarter profits, largely shrugging off the country's worsening cost of living crisis.
WPP advanced 1.2% as the world's largest advertising group raised its full-year net sales outlook after strong demand for digital media, ecommerce and data services helped it top estimates for first-quarter trading. Glencore climbed 1.8% to lead gains among the miners.
However, shares in Diageo were the biggest drag on the index , falling 1.1%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Johnnie Walker whisky maker's stock to "hold" from "buy". Aveva slumped 14.8% to the bottom of the index after it warned a revenue hit from sanctions on Russia would drop through to its operating profit this year, while wage inflation, increased travel costs and investment in cloud would also take a toll.
The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- Diageo
- Deutsche Bank
- Johnnie Walker
- Britain
- London
- Russia
- Lloyds Banking Group
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Britain widens access to Pfizer's COVID antiviral drug through trial; Philadelphia to reimpose indoor mask mandate in public spaces and more
Health News Roundup: Britain widens access to Pfizer's COVID antiviral drug through trial; Philadelphia to reimpose indoor mask mandate in public spaces and more
Britain plans to send migrants to Rwanda under tougher asylum policy
World News Roundup: Britain reaches deal to resettle asylum seekers in Rwanda; Worldwide COVID cases surpass 500 million as Omicron variant BA.2 surges and more
Tennis-Raducanu wins on Billie Jean King Cup debut to level tie for Britain