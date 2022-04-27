Left Menu

FTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps

Glencore climbed 1.8% to lead gains among the miners. However, shares in Diageo were the biggest drag on the index , falling 1.1%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Johnnie Walker whisky maker's stock to "hold" from "buy".

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:05 IST
FTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps
London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, driven by gains in miners and strong corporate updates, although a fall in consumer staple stocks and industrial software company Aveva Group capped the rise. The blue-chip index gained 0.1%, with Lloyds Banking Group rising 2.7% to top the index after Britain's largest mortgage lender reported upbeat first-quarter profits, largely shrugging off the country's worsening cost of living crisis.

WPP advanced 1.2% as the world's largest advertising group raised its full-year net sales outlook after strong demand for digital media, ecommerce and data services helped it top estimates for first-quarter trading. Glencore climbed 1.8% to lead gains among the miners.

However, shares in Diageo were the biggest drag on the index , falling 1.1%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Johnnie Walker whisky maker's stock to "hold" from "buy". Aveva slumped 14.8% to the bottom of the index after it warned a revenue hit from sanctions on Russia would drop through to its operating profit this year, while wage inflation, increased travel costs and investment in cloud would also take a toll.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

