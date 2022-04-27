Upstox strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Digital investment platform Upstox on Wednesday strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of three senior executives.

The company appointed Sudeep Ralhan as chief human resources officer, Manoj Agarwal as head of compliance and Sriram Krishnan as vice president of information security portfolio, according to a statement.

''We are thrilled to welcome Sudeep Ralhan, Manoj Agarwal and Sriram Krishnan to the Upstox family. With their unparalleled leadership, expertise and knowledge, they will play pivotal roles that will position Upstox for the next phase of growth,'' Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder, Upstox said.

Upstox offers online investments in stocks, derivatives, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) for investors and traders and caters to a customer base of over 9.5 million.

Ralhan will lead the company's human resource strategy, driving the scope for expansion, talent acquisition and resource allocation. He will be based in Bengaluru and will be leading all teams across talent acquisition and human resources.

Ralhan, who has over 20 years of experience across all facets of human resources, has worked with a diverse array of organisations, including Accenture, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Walmart.

Agarwal, joining as head of compliance and legal at Upstox, will oversee adherence to all business protocols in addition to liaising between the company and regulatory authorities on all legal matters.

He will help build a collaborative and robust business relationship with key policymakers and government agencies to ensure a smooth and ethical business journey.

Before joining Upstox, he was the head of internal audit, legal, secretarial, and compliance at Kotak Securities for 18 years and served as the senior executive vice president.

Krishnan, in his new portfolio will be heading the information security portfolio. He will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic long-term information security roadmap.

He has been in the information security domain for more than 16 years and has expertise in strategising, leading, and implementing security initiatives across technology, consulting, and banking industries.

Prior to joining Upstox, Krishnan was Director - Information Security at Freshworks, leading cyber security initiatives in the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)