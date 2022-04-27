Copper futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.6 per cent to Rs 794.80 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 4.75 or 0.6 per cent at Rs 794.80 per kg in a business turnover of 3,865 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement