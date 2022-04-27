Left Menu

JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:56 IST
JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated ''Open Innovation strategy'', to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers.

Open Innovation will drive collaborations with start-ups, scale-ups and like-minded external organisations on electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability, the UK-based automaker said in a statement.

''With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, JLR is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future,'' JLR Executive Director (Strategy and Sustainability) François Dossa noted.

The company will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech and digital services – all aligned with JLR as the proud creators of modern luxury, he added.

As part of the new global strategy, JLR will launch an innovation hub in the UK, in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play.

In addition, two separate partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan will provide access to the vibrant Latin American start-up ecosystem, it added.

The announcement is part of automaker's Reimagine strategy -- to be the creator of the world's most desirable, luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers, the Tata Motors owned company said.

''By collaborating with innovators and sector experts, the Open Innovation programme will help the business identify digital services, products, tools, and processes for it to achieve its goal of net zero by 2039, while creating new value chains for the business,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022