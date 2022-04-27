FSS deploys its FSS Secure3D to Philippines-based Equicom Savings Bank

Integrated payments technology company FSS (Financial Software and Systems) on Wednesday said the Philippines-based Equicom Savings Bank has deployed its payment authentication solution FSS Secure3D, that can provide added security to card holders and reduce fraud risk.

FSS Secure3D identifies higher risk transaction before the transaction is authorised and the solution would be hosted on FSSNeT, a secure private cloud, with FSS assuming a single mantle of responsibility for certification, compliance, evolving interchange mandates and regulation and functional enhancements.

''We are delighted that Equicom Savings Bank (EqB) has selected FSS as its partner. Our authentication as a service model allows EqB to achieve the necessary agility as well as enhanced functionality and security for its customers,'' FSS CEO Jaishankar A L said.

''By leaving fraud prevention and regulation compliance to the experts, Equicom (Savings Bank) can focus on what it does best,'' he said.

According to Equicom Savings Bank Vice-President and Head of Consumer and Small Business lending division Roussel E Larger, the e-commerce environment is rapidly growing. ''Given its deep payments expertise and growing deployment base, FSS Secure3D is a proven solution for our needs,'' he said.

FSS secures 120 million transactions for over 20 global customers and protects USD 3 billion in value annually. The FSS Secure3D assures faster processing time and higher sales conversion, the statement added.

