J&K Bank appoints Rajni Saraf as CFO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:10 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said it has appointed Rajni Saraf as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

The decision was taken at the board meeting of the bank.

''The board of directors of the bank in their meeting held on April 27, 2022, have appointed Rajni Saraf as CFO of the bank with effect from April 27, 2022 till engagement of new CFO in place of Balvir Singh Gandhi,'' J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gandhi has ceased to be CFO of the bank, it said.

Saraf had joined the bank as probationary officer in 1986 and has held various positions in her career spanning over three decades.

Her areas of expertise include branch operations, credit, strategy, supervision & control and risk management, the bank said.

J&K Bank stock closed 0.48 per cent up at Rs 31.25 on BSE.

