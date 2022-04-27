Left Menu

Hyundai opens 8 dealerships in Hyderabad in one go

Updated: 27-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:40 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has opened eight new dealerships in one go in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The company launched sales outlets at various locations such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Attapur in the city.

''Hyderabad is a key market for Hyundai, and we are delighted to inaugurate eight new dealerships that will substantially expand our network in the city,'' Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The company has increased its footprint in the city to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products, he added.

''We believe new dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. The facilities will provide prompt and efficient sales and service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences,'' Garg said.

