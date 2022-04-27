Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz begins production of 5th generation C-Class sedan in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:46 IST
Logo of Mercedes Benz Image Credit: ANI
German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has commenced the production of 5th generation C-Class luxury sedan, at its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, ahead of its launch in the country next month.

The C-Class model was first launched in India in 2001 and at present more than 37,000 such cars are on the roads, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Fondly called as 'Baby S', the luxury sedan which is scheduled to be launched in the domestic market on May 10, will be available in three variants –- C200, C200d and top-end C300d, the company said.

Riding high on a 43 per cent volume growth in 2021 in the wake of a recovery in demand after a bad year in 2020, the top luxury car brand in the country is aiming for a double-digit growth in its car sales this year.

It plans to roll out 10 new products in 2022 and as a part of its push towards electrification also plans to locally assemble its all electric sedan EQS.

Mercedes-Benz India will roll out the locally assembled electric EQS sedan in the fourth quarter of 2022. It already has its all-electric SUV EQC in the domestic market, which was launched as a fully imported unit in October 2020.

Earlier this month, the car maker reported a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 4,022 units in the first quarter of this year with the E-class Long Wheel Base and GLC SUV driving this growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

