Bajaj Auto Q4 net dips 2 pc at Rs 1,526 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:05 IST
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 2 per cent to Rs 1,526 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The Pune-based company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,551 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 7,975 crore during the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 8,596 crore in the same period of FY21, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated net profit in the 2021-22 fiscal rose to Rs 6,166 crore, up 27 per cent compared to Rs 4,857 crore in 2020-21.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 33,145 crore in the last fiscal as compared with Rs 27,741 crore in 2020-21.

The company's board has recommend a dividend of Rs 140 per share of Rs 10 each (1,400 per cent) subject to approval of shareholders.

Shares of the company rose by 0.40 per cent to settle at Rs 3,905.95 on BSE.

