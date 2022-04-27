Glenmark receives the 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award from the Government of India

• Glenmark won the ' Indian Pharma Innovation of the Year' award for the second year in a row.

• Glenmark has also adjudged runners-up in the 'India Pharma CSR of the Year' category.

• The prestigious award was conferred by the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

• The Award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and commercialized innovations over the last three years.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), an innovation-driven, global pharmaceutical company, today received the 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award and was adjudged runners-up in the 'India Pharma CSR of the Year' category, as part of the India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards 2022. The seventh edition of the annual awards was jointly organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Invest India.

The award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and innovations in its core therapy areas of Dermatology, Respiratory, and Oncology, over the last three years. It also acknowledges the Company's contribution to the healthcare sector, in meeting both pressing and long-term patient needs.

Commenting on this prestigious honor, Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, ''Our focus has always been on the holistic development of innovative medicines for India and the world. We are proud to receive the award which reaffirms our commitment to introducing novel drugs for unmet medical needs. The recognition through these awards will provide further impetus to research and development in the Indian pharmaceutical sector.'' Glenmark has previously won awards from the Dept. of Pharmaceuticals under the categories of India Pharma Leader Award (2015), Company of the Year (2016), Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (2017), and 'Indian Pharma Innovation of the Year' (2021).

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company with a presence across Specialty, Generics, and OTC businesses. It focuses on the key therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. The company has 10 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. Glenmark is ranked among the world's top 100 biopharmaceutical companies (Top 100 Companies Ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales, 2020, by In Vivo/Scrip 100) and among the world's top 50 companies in the off-patent sector (Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies ranked by Sales, 2020, by Generics Bulletin/In Vivo). The company was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks, under the category of emerging markets (2021) for the fourth consecutive year in a row. For more information, please log on to www.glenmarkpharma.com

