KPIT net jumps 53 pc to Rs 80 crore in Q4

Auto industry-focused KPIT Technologies on Wednesday reported a 53 per cent rise in its March 2022 quarter net at Rs 80.5 crore.

The Pune-headquartered company has closed FY22 with an 87 per cent jump in its post-tax profit, at Rs 276.2 crore, on the back of a 19.48 per cent growth in revenues.

In the quarter under review, the company witnessed a 20.62 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 651.76 crore, and reported over USD 125 million in new deal wins, excluding a 70 million euro deal with a European firm.

KPIT's co-founder, chief executive and managing director Kishor Patil told PTI that the client conversations are going well for the company, which make it confident of maintaining revenue growth in the range of 18-21 per cent.

The company is targeting to maintain the operating profit in the 18-19 per cent level, while Patil called out supply side concerns as the key challenge in the new fiscal.

The company aims to bring the attrition level to 16 per cent from over 25 per cent witnessed in FY22, Patil said, adding that by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year gone by, the number has already come down to the aspirational level.

The company is looking to hire over 2,000 freshers from campuses in the new fiscal on the positive demand momentum that it is witnessing, he said, adding that the hiring will be done through lateral entry as well. Usually 60 per cent of its yearly hirings are freshers, but things have changed in a year when the demand for talent surged.

It is also looking at setting up new development centres in different parts of the country and in Europe, Patil said, adding that this will be part of its operational expenditure.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip closed 12.76 per cent higher at Rs 585.85 apiece on the BSE as against a 0.94 per cent correction in the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)