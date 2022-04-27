Left Menu

Infobeans Q4 PAT rises 74 pc to Rs 17 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:18 IST
IT company Infobeans on Wednesday reported a 74 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 17.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted Rs 10 crore profit after (PAT) in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew by about 95 per cent to Rs 91.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 46.91 crore in the March 2021 quarter.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, Infobeans' consolidated PAT rose about 54 per cent to Rs 56.89 crore compared to Rs 36.84 crore in FY21.

The annual revenue from operations grew by over 50 per cent to Rs 271.41 crore in FY22 from Rs 180.34 crore a year ago.

