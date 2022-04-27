5 kg gold concealed in passenger's luggage recovered at Jaipur airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered five kg of gold concealed in a bag of a passenger who arrived here in a flight from Sharjah.

The market price of the seized gold has been estimated at Rs 2 crore 62 lakh.

According to DRI sources, the luggage of some passengers, who arrived in Jaipur on April 25, reached here on April 26.

They said that during scanning, 5 kg gold was found in one luggage. The passenger has been identified and efforts to locate him are being made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)