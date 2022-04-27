Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:36 IST
5 kg gold concealed in passenger's luggage recovered at Jaipur airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered five kg of gold concealed in a bag of a passenger who arrived here in a flight from Sharjah.

The market price of the seized gold has been estimated at Rs 2 crore 62 lakh.

According to DRI sources, the luggage of some passengers, who arrived in Jaipur on April 25, reached here on April 26.

They said that during scanning, 5 kg gold was found in one luggage. The passenger has been identified and efforts to locate him are being made.

