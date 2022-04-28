Left Menu

Rupee slumps 10 paise to 76.67 against US dollar in early trade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 09:46 IST
Rupee slumps 10 paise to 76.67 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 76.67 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Thursday, weighed down by the strength of the greenback and significant foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.60 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 76.67, registering a fall of 10 paise from the last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled almost flat at 76.57 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 103.34.

Forex traders said there is risk aversion among investors amid mounting challenges posed by the indication of aggressive tightening by the US Fed and geopolitical uncertainties.

Moreover, the dollar index hovering at 103 is an indication of flight to safety. The buying of dollars is likely to continue in the near term and will drag down the local unit, they added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 253.12 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 57,072.51 points, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 79.40 points or 0.47 per cent to 17,117.80 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.57 per cent to USD 103.67 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022