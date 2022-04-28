Left Menu

Silver futures drop on subdued demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:18 IST
Silver futures drop on subdued demand
Silver futures on Thursday tumbled by Rs 452 to Rs 64,228 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 452 or 0.7 per cent to Rs 64,228 per kg in a business turnover of 3,572 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.64 per cent lower at USD 23.36 per ounce in New York.

