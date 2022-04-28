Guar gum futures ease on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell by Rs 26 to Rs 12,603 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery declined by Rs 26 or 0.21 percent to Rs 12,603 per five quintals in 33,610 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

