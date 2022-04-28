Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:23 IST
Coriander futures decline on low demand
Coriander prices on Thursday fell by Rs 36 to Rs 12,340 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid a weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 36 or 0.29 per cent to Rs 12,340 per quintal in 15,550 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

