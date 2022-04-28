Copper futures slip amid muted demand

Copper futures on Thursday fell by 60 paise to Rs 790.60 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by 60 paise or 0.08 per cent to Rs 790.60 per kg in a business turnover of 3,986 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

