Left Menu

Copper futures slip amid muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:23 IST
Copper futures slip amid muted demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Copper futures on Thursday fell by 60 paise to Rs 790.60 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by 60 paise or 0.08 per cent to Rs 790.60 per kg in a business turnover of 3,986 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022