IEX trade volume rises 20 pc to 27 BU in Mar quarter

Trade volume at Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 20.5 per cent year-on-year to 27 billion units (BU) in the March 2022 quarter. Trade volume at IEX stood at 22.4 BU in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, according to a statement issued by IEX.

In 2021-22, the trade volume increased by 36.5 to 102 BU from 74.7 BU in 2020-21.

The electricity market comprising DAM (day-ahead market), RTM (real-time market), TAM (term ahead market), GDAM (green day ahead market), and GTAM (green term ahead market) segments contributed 95.6 BU volume and achieved 29 per cent y-o-y growth, while the Certificate segment constituting REC (green certificates) and ESCerts (energy savings certificates) contributed 6.4 BU and achieved 813 per cent year-on-year growth, as per the statement.

The volume growth was largely driven by increasing demand for electricity, flexible and efficient procurement at the competitive prices offered by the exchange, besides significant traction by the new market segments, it added.

